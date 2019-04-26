Nigeria: Lagos Motor Fair to Promote Motorcycle, Tricycle Subsectors

Unlike the usual display of cars and auto spare parts, the 14th Lagos Motor Fair and eighth Autoparts Expo Africa will showcase and promote motorcycle, tricycle subsectors, organisers of the exhibition has said.

This, according to the organisers is in line with the increasing roles tricycles are playing in enhancing road transportation in the country.

Managing Director, BKG Exhibitions, Ifeanyi Agwu, said the exhibition is poised at making Nigeria the hub of automotive business in Africa.

Agwu, who is also the Chairman, Organizing Committee of the fair, said: "We want to make it a strong point of real taking off of an achievable auto and road transportation policy in Nigeria".

According to him, the beauty of trade shows is to take organisations beyond their supposed dreams and expected ground of realities. This, they do by taking participants to higher levels by consistently keeping exhibitors in the minds of their target audience.

Briefing journalists in Lagos on the forth coming fair, Agwu said in what has become a universal show of strength among the indigenous and foreign firms in the automotive business; more firms are confirming their participation in the events, adding that many indigenous firms have confirmed their participation while over 80 foreign firms from all parts of the world are visiting the Federal Palace Hotel Victoria Island venue of the event with different world-class products and services from their stables. .

While decrying the turbulent times currently being experienced in the sector, he said the persistence of major players in participating in the event can be attributed to the importance attached to the event for demonstrating and showcasing capabilities and potentials.

"We cannot but attribute their consistency to the strategic importance attached to it by all the stakeholders in the industry who have been hardworking and making sacrifices all the time. It has been a collective effort and all hands have continually been on deck, starting from the private sector to the various agencies of government both at the state and federal levels."

From the financial sector, auto financing and acquisition facilities and schemes shall be on display at the various stands of the firms from the sector. Those interested in enjoying the synergy existing between the automobile industry and the Insurance sector will get the best and latest from reputable insurance companies at the fair arena. Some of the automobile dealers will showcase their own in-house finance/ acquisition schemes.

Visitors that are interested in knowing and or updating their knowledge about Fleet Management would also get the best and the latest in that sector of the automotive business from experts in the field that would be on ground at the fair.