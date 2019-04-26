Nigeria: Oyetola Reiterates Commitment to Workers' Welfare

Osun State Government is committed to workers' welfare, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said yesterday.

He reiterated his administration's strategy to sustain the tempo of mutual relationship between the government and the workers.

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Charles Diji Akinola, spoke yesterday at the delegates' conference of the Osun State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said in spite of the economic reality, his administration had consistently enjoyed hands of fellowship from the workforce, hence the need to continue to ensure a high standard of living for all categories of workers.

State Chairman of the NLC, Jacob Adekomi, expressed confidence in the ability of the governor to deliver dividends of democracy to the citizens.