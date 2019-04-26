Tanzania: PM Orders Film Board Boss Relieved of Duty

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Susan Mlawi, to appoint a new Executive Director of the Tanzania Film Board (TFB), to replace Joyce Fisoo, who has been relieved of duty.

Premier Majaliwa made the directive in Dodoma on Wednesday, during the meeting with stakeholders from the TFB. The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Juliana Shonza, National Sports Council (NSC) officials and more than 100 film stakeholders. "I'm told that she (Joyce Fisoo) has a poor relationship with different stakeholders in this sector as such, give her another job and bring a new person to take charge of the position," Majaliwa said.

The PM added: "I have no problem with the way you (Fisoo) execute your duties but if you continue to be here, you cannot move forward and most of the stakeholders in the film industry will not be ready to continue working with you. We want this sector to develop for the benefit of both artists and consumers."

Furthermore, Majaliwa ordered TFB Chairman Frowin Nyoni together with his board members, come up with innovative strategies of uplifting the Film Making Industry in the country including providing education to the artists as per requirements of the board's policy. "Your board has the responsibility to offer education (refresher courses) to various groups of the artists as one way to empower them with necessary skills needed for the smooth running of the sector," the PM said.

Majaliwa also said there is a strong need to promote and protect the local artistic market, insisting that with the current situation, local artists spend a lot of money in producing their works, which in the end lack market outside the country.

Additionally, the PM urged artists to avoid entertaining conflicts among themselves but rather to work closely together. Elaborating on the content seen in the Tanzania produced movies, Majaliwa said he is surprised to see that love scenes account to 68 per cent, while drama consumes 12 per cent.

"Is it a must that all of you should produce more love content films or perhaps you agree with each other to do so?" queried Majaliwa. "You need to widen up your scope and explore the opportunities around this sector if you really want to reach far and in the process, be able to attract more viewers for your artistic works," Majaliwa insisted.

In their views, some of the artists at the event said they lack trust with the TFB since it has greatly facilitated to the downfall of the industry as such, they are currently not ready to work with it. They also demanded good measures to help attract investors in the movie making industry, while insisting on the use ok Kiswahili language, saying it is a treasure in their works.