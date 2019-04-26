Tanzania: Magufuli Pardons Over 3,500 Prisoners As Tanzania Marks 55th Union Anniversary

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli today pardoned 3,540 inmates as the country commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Union.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 26, 2019, signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Maj General Jacob Kingu says while 722 prisoners will be released today, 2,808 will remain in prison completing remaining jail terms.

"It is the government's expectations that they will rejoin and cooperate with members of the society in nation building. We also expect them to avoid committing offenses that will take them back to prison," reads part of the notice.

President Magufuli issued the pardon to prisoners in accordance with authorities conferred to him under Article 45 (1) (d) of the constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The notice says beneficiaries of pardon included people convicted before March 15, 2019, those suffering from chronic diseases including HIV/AIDs, Tuberculosis and cancer and have been medically diagnosed.

Others are prisoners above 70 years old, those with physical and mental disabilities, female prisoners convicted with pregnancy and those bearing young babies.

The notice says people convicted for murder, suicide and infanticide, those sentenced for life imprisonment and later changed to normal sentences and convicts of drug trafficking and abuse.

The notice adds that people convicted for indecent assault, rape, defilement and violence against children, convicts of car, motorcycle theft, destruction of infrastructure and those serving jail terms under parole will also not benefit from the pardon.

Convicts of office abuse, money laundering and economic sabotage, previous beneficiaries of presidential pardons and those convicted for preventing their children from accessing education will not be beneficiaries of the pardon, according to the notice.

Related Content

Magufuli pardons 3,319 prisoners on Union Day