Nigeria: Sunmonu Wants Oyo Schools to Embrace Golf

The newly elected captain of the Ibadan Golf Club, Col. Ade Sunmonu has urged schools in Oyo State to embrace golf as 'it would help shape the character of their students.'

Sunmonu, who has pledged to make the Ibadan Golf Club second to none in Nigeria, said during the inaugural Captain's Kitty in his honour that his team would meet with the stakeholders, including government, in order to make the golf to school dream a reality.

He said that the game had long suffered a popularity challenge in the country, adding that it deserved more than the patronage it was getting.

Sunmonu, who listed several benefits of the sport, ranging from networking to solving the effects of boredom, said, "as you know, the game is not popular in this part of the world as expected, we are determined to change the trend by introducing it in schools.

"Efforts are underway to meet the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Education, National Sports Commission and the State Sports Council among others to achieve this."

Sunmonu lamented that golf's awareness had been waning, adding that it deserved more support and participation from the populace.

He also disclosed: "Our plan is to serve the interest of members of the club well. We will ensure our greens are properly

handled to be one of the best in the country."

Over 200 golfers from all parts of the country participated in the inaugural Captain's Kitty won by Adetiminrin Adekunle and Evelyn Oyome in the men and ladies categories.