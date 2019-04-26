Nigeria: Shake Up - Nigerian Army Redeploy 8 Senior Officers

The Nigerian Army has approved the postings and appointments eight of its senior officers in its latest shake up.

The Acting Director Army Public Relations Col Sagir Musa said postings and appointments are with immediate effect.

Those affected by this development include, Major General SZ Kazaure who has been posted from the National Youth Service Corps to Nigerian Army Resource Centre and appointed Senior Resource Person, while Brigadier General CA Bossman moves from Nigerian Army Archives to Command Schools Services as Director Command Schools Services, Brigadier General E Angaye is appointed Acting Director Veterans Affairs Department (Army) and Brigadier General BA Tsoho is posted from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Nigerian Army Language Institute and appointed as Commandant.

Others affected in the shake up are Brigadier General AA Goni from 82 Division Education to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs and appointed Director Information, Brigadier General FC Onyeari from Headquarters Nigerian Army Supply and Transport to Defence Headquarters and appointed as Acting Director Catering, where as Brigadier General S Ibrahim from Nigerian Army University Biu has been moved to National Youth Service Corps and appointed as Director General while Brigadier General SS Ibrahim is now appointed Registrar Nigerian Army University Biu.