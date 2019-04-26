Nigeria: Ekiti Secondary School Teachers Protest Against Non-Payment of Seven Months' Salaries

Ado-Ekiti — Secondary School teachers recruited in September 2018 by the Governor Ayodele Fayose-led administration yesterday protested against non-payment of their seven months' salaries and requested the intervention of Governor Kayode Fayemi to end their plight.

The teachers, numbering about 500 who converged at Ikere-Ekiti, said several efforts to get the attention of the government had not been successful and no concrete step taken to either pay them or dialogue with them.

Mr. Bayo Omoyeni, who spoke with reporters on behalf of his colleagues, said letters were written but these efforts had not yielded any desired result.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Foluso Daramola, said that government was concerned about their plight of this category of teachers. saying that the committee set up to look into the circumstances of their employment had almost concluded their work.