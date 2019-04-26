Nigeria: 4 Docked Over Alleged Theft of Motor Spare Parts

Four men alleged to have stolen car spare parts worth N109, 500 were on Friday docked before an Abeokuta Magistrates' Court sitting in Idaho.

The defendants - Sunday Israel, 27; David Simsola, 20; Emmanuel Victor,20, and Yero Zakari, 37 - are facing trial for conspiracy, stealing, malicious damage and breach of public peace.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Olubalogun Lawrence, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 22 and April 23 at 1:30p.m. at Opako Adigbe in Abeokuta.

Lawrence said that Israel, Simsola and Victor conspired and unlawfully damaged a car marked WE 872 AAA, and stole its brain box, stereo player and battery, all valued at N109,500.

"They maliciously damaged a door of a Golf car worth N80,000 and removed some other parts of the car," he said.

Lawrence submitted that Zakari, a scavenger, bought the stolen parts from the first, second and third defendants.

He added that the defendants stole N25,000 belonging to one Mr Nurudeen Abass.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Section 516, 390, 427 and 451 of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun. 2006.

The Magistrate, Mr Olakulehin Oke, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N250,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until May 10, for trial.

NAN