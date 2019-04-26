Nigeria: Olapade Sets Sight On South East Shoot Out

Following his success at the just concluded Eko Challenge Cup, where he placed second behind Ghana's Vincent Torgah, Nigeria's Sunday Olapade has said that he is now focused on winning the South East Shoot Out billed to hold at the Arsenal Club, Owerri from June 12 to 15, 2019.

The South East Shootout is part of the West African Tour, which offers as much as $50,000 prize money per event.

Before then, the golfer, who has been n top form this year, will be involved in the Port Harcourt Classic, which holds from May 15 to 18.

Olapade downplayed his second position at the Eko Challenge Cup in Lagos, saying it is only the beginning of the 2019 series.

Speaking after the Eko Challenge Cup, Olapade said his target is winning six titles this season, including the remaining competitions in the West African Tour.

Olapade said: "I am looking forward to winning at least six titles for the season and it is going to happen as I believe strongly in myself.

"Now I think it is not going to be easy for everyone of us to win just like that but I need to work very hard and make it happen."

The South East Shootout is one of the events of the West African Tour, which ends in December with the Tour Championship at the IBB Golf & Country Club.

After the South East Shootout, the tour will move to the IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja, where the B&E Match Play from June 26 to 29 before berthing in Abeokuta for the South West Challenge from July 24 to 27.

The Shagamu Classic will hold from July 31 to August 3 before the train moves back to Rivers State for the Independent Day tournament tagged, '1st October Championship,' at the Port Harcourt Club.

The Masters Championship will hold at the Python Club, Port Harcourt from October 2 to 5, followed by the NDDC Pro-Am at the Ibom Golf Club, Uyo and then the African Championship, scheduled for November 28 to December 1 in a yet to be decided venue.

The last three events will hold at the IBB Golf & Country Club, Abuja beginning with the Qualifying School on December 17, race to the African Tour on December 21 and then the Tour Championship.