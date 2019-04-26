Nigeria: Rivers - Why I Abstained From Voting for LG Chairmen Suspension - Female Lawmaker

The only female member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Victoria Nyeche, has said she abstained from voting in favour of the approval to suspend 12 local government council Chairmen in the state because the list was incomplete

The House, presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi Owaji-Ibani, had last Tuesday ratified and approved the decision of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to suspend the council Chairmen.

The House, which had 22 lawmakers voting in favour while one abstained, also approved that the Vice Chairmen of the 12 local government areas, take over the running of the councils till further notice.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, Nyeche, who represents Port Harcourt 1 Constituency wondered why Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike gave security as reasons for their suspension when there are high levels of insecurity in Port Harcourt City and Obip/Akpor local government areas of the state.

She said: "Although there was nothing wrong with the governor suspending the local government Chairmen and writing to the House of Assembly for ratification.

"But the reason given for that suspension was security reason and I think that we have very serious security challenges in Obio Akpor and Port Harcourt City local governments and I did not see the Chairmen of Obio Akpor and Port Harcourt City local government listed on the list of suspended local government Chairmen.

"I think Obio Akpor and Port Harcourt City is where we have the highest crime rate in the state. So, for me that list was not complete and I do not think I should be part. That was why I actually abstained from voting in favour of that approval."