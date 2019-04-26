Uganda to Host Commonwealth Parliament Summit - Kadaga

Parliament — Uganda will show case her beauty during the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary summit slated for 22-29 September, in Kampala, the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has said.

Ms Kadaga who returned to office today (Friday), was speaking at the official launch of the web portal for the event which will take place at the commonwealth Resort beach hotel in Munyonyo. The conference is expected cost about Shs20b.

She says the summit is a great opportunity for Ugandans who will be allowed to exhibit and sell their different products.

"There is going to be money in the economy and population in the short run but in the long run, we shall be marketing our country for tourism and investment," said Ms Kadaga.

She added, "I would advise our delegates to either come early or slot in two or three more days to enjoy the beauty of Uganda."

During the summit, Kadaga said, a number of issues affecting the legislatures across the world will be discussed.

The website, www.cpc2019.org will also be used to publicise the key features of Uganda and will be used as a primary source of information on all activities of the conference.

Uganda last hosted the conference in 1967.

The speaker said that many generations have changed and the September conference is yet another opportunity for the young generation.

Meanwhile, over 1000 guests will be hosted, according to Kasilo County MP Elija Okupa, chairperson of the Organising Committee said.