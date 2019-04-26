South Africa: Umpires Named for CWC 2019, 1 South African Included

Cape Town — The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the appointments of 16 umpires for for the league phase of the upcoming Cricket World Cup.

There are also six matches referees, taking the total number of match officials to 22.

Marais Erasmus is the only South African on the panel for the 48-match tournament.

The opening match between hosts England and South Africa at The Oval on May 30 will see three World Cup winners officiating.

David Boon will be the match referee, Kumar Dharmasena one of the two on-field umpires and Paul Reiffel the third umpire. Bruce Oxenford will be the other on-field umpire and Joel Wilson the fourth official for the match.

The appointments for the semi-finals will be announced at the end of the league stage and those for the final will be finalised after the semi-finals.

Match Officials at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019:

Match Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Andy Pycroft, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Richie Richardson

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus , Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Michael Gough, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Paul Wilson

Source: Sport24