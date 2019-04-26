South Africa: CSA Congratulates Kallis On Ikhamanga Award

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis on being honoured with the Ikhamanga Award in the Silver Division for his excellence in cricket and the role he has played in putting South Africa on the world sports map.

The National Orders ceremony was presided over by the President Cyril Ramaphosa at a function in Pretoria on Thursday. Kallis was not able to attend in person because of his involvement in the Indian Premier League as head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders and the award was accepted on his behalf by his wife, Charlene, and former Proteas all-rounder, Dave Rundle.

"It is highly fitting that Jacques should be honoured in this way with this prestigious award," commented CSA CEO Thabang Moroe .

"Jacques' long list of achievements hardly need repeating but suffice it to say he stands alongside the great Sir Garfield Sobers as the greatest batting all-rounder of all time and is certainly our greatest player of the modern era. He earned his place in every Protea team he represented both as a top-order batsman and as an outstanding swing bowler of lively pace. In addition, his slip catching was legendary and contributed significantly to the successes our fast bowlers enjoyed throughout his career.

"Most of important of all is the outstanding example he has set for the highest standards of sportsmanship and the traditions of the game to inspire not just aspiring young cricketers but the youth of the entire country.

"He is indeed one of the crown jewels of the CSA family and indeed I can speak on behalf of the entire nation in congratulating him and saying how proud we all are of him," concluded Moroe.

Order for iKamanga in Silver is bestowed to Jacques Kallis pic.twitter.com/b0F93r1wE4-- SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) April 25, 2019

Source: Sport24