Tanzania: Promote Deserving Public Workers Now, Govt Directs

Dodoma — The government yesterday directed that all deserving public sector workers be promoted within five days.

The Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance), Mr George Mkuchika, also directed public sector employers to confirm employees who have been working in acting capacities for a long time.

The law requires that workers be confirmed after holding positions in an acting capacity for six months or be removed from the posts if they fail to deliver.

Mr Mkuchika told Parliament that employers who would not heed the directive would be dealt with in line with public service rules and procedures.

He was responding to concerns voiced by some MPs last week as they debated the Public Service and Good Governance docket's 2019/20 budget proposals.

The lawmakers said it was unfair for public servants to hold positions in an acting capacity for a long tome without being confirmed.

Mr Mkuchika said all deserving employees with the required qualifications should be promoted.

He added that the promotion of public servants that was planned for 2015/16 was suspended to pave the way for a verification exercise meant to identify ghost workers and employees with forged certificates.

The first phase of vetting of employees for possible promotion began on November 1, 2017 and involved 59,967 public servants.

The second phase started on April 1, 2018, and involved 53,553 employees who were promoted, but whose particulars were yet to be included in the relevant system.

"Verification and approval of a total of 113,520 public servant through HCMIS (Human Capital Management Information System) are complete for their promotion," Mr Mkuchika said.

He added that the employees should be promoted with effect from May 1 to join 193,166 other workers whose promotion was budgeted for in 2017/18.

He said priority should be given to good performers whose retirement was nearing.