South Africa: Malema Urges Bloemhof Residents to Remember Their Challenges When Voting

EFF leader Julius Malema asked Bloemhof residents in the North West to "remember the conditions and state of affairs of black people when they vote" on May 8.

"Fighters, on election day you must remember your hardships. You are the ones who know your challenges better than I do, so vote wisely," said Malema.

The red berets' leader took his campaign trail to the province on Thursday where he spoke to scores of party supporters.

"You don't have water and electricity, there is a housing back-log in the area and all that could change," added Malema.

He also promised the community that his party will ensure that each municipality has a hospital, proper roads and better built schools. He added that a municipality without a hospital should not be called a "municipality".

Malema also took a walk about in Taung, in an attempt to woo voters to tick the EFF block next month.

As the voting day draws nearer, political parties continue to dispatch their big guns across the country, with the EFF expected to end its election campaign at its Tshela Thupa rally at the Orlando stadium in Soweto on May 5.

