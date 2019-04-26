South Africa: Nxasana Says Mokgoro Report Vindicates the NPA

Photo: allafrica.com

Left: Nomgcobo Jiba. Centre: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Right: Lawrence Mrwebi.

"It's not about me, it's about the institution. It's the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) that has been vindicated," said former National Director of Public Prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana on Thursday.

He was reacting to the leaked Mokgoro report in which retired Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro recommended to the president that Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Nongcobo Jiba and Special Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi be released from their duties.

Mokgoro chaired an inquiry which began earlier this year into the pair's fitness to hold office, and found that they were neither fit nor proper to hold their respective positions.

Mokgoro handed her report to president Cyril Ramaphosa at the beginning of April, News24 reported.

Nxasana previously complained about Jiba and Mrwebi when he wrote to Justice Minister Michael Masutha, claiming the duo had not been cooperative since he assumed office in 2013.

He alleged that he requested reports from Jiba and Mrwebi on the corruption matter of former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. According to Nxasana, Jiba ignored his request.

Jiba and Mrwebi were suspended in October 2018 after Ramaphosa announced his decision to institute an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

Nxasana said that he "was advised and took the decision from my family not to get involved in NPA things, not to comment, and I also opted not to participate in the commission".

Declining to comment further, he said his "family has suffered a lot already" and that he didn't want to put them through any more hardship.

Source: News24