South Africa: Resurrection Case - ID Document for One of the Accused Fraudulent, Court Hears

The identity document used by one of the people arrested in connection with the so-called resurrection case is fraudulent, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard on Friday.

Nkululeko Dlamini, 35, and Silungisani Grace Sibanda, 40, appeared in the court after they were arrested on charges of fraud in connection with the infamous "resurrection" of a man that was performed at Alleluia International Ministries church in February.

The case was postponed last Wednesday so it could be investigated whether the South African ID and passport that Dlamini had was legitimate. On Friday the court heard that investigations carried out at Home Affairs revealed that the identity was fraudulent, and was also being used by three other people.

One of the people using the document is said to be from Mpumalanga.

In order for the document to be verified all three people using it will need to be tracked down to establish its rightful owner, the state said.

This would also require a letter from the Chief of the area where the individual was born, a birth certificate and a letter from a school will be required for the verification, the court also heard.

The state said it was therefore opposing the bail of the accused until such verification was completed.

Cellphone records will also be tracked in terms of Section 205 of the Criminal Procedure Act, it said.

The matter was postponed to May 16 for the verification process and for the cellphone records investigation to be concluded.

Dlamini and Sibanda remain in custody.

In February, a man identified as Elliot Moyo was "resurrected" from a coffin by church leader pastor Alph Lukau.

A video showing Moyo rising out of a coffin as Lukau prayed for him was widely shared. Lukau, however made a U-turn and distanced himself from the resurrection saying the man was already alive when he arrived at the church.

Reports had surfaced that Moyo had died in Zimbabwe following the incident.

News24 reported earlier this month that police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the search for the suspect would continue and he remains wanted until police are informed that he is dead.

Source: News24