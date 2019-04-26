Mozambique and China Sign Five Agreements

Beijing — Mozambique and China have signed five cooperation agreements, following bilateral talks in Beijing between Mozambican and Chinese delegations led by the presidents of the two countries, Filipe Nyusi and Xi Jinping.

According to Mozambican Foreign Minister Jose Pacheco, three of the agreements are memoranda of understanding - one is on joint promotion of the Chinese "One Belt, One Road" initiative, a second concerns implementation of the cooperation measures announced by President Xi during the Third Summit of the China-Africa Forum, held in Beijing in 2018, while the third concerns projects to boost the productive capacity of Mozambique.

Pacheco told the journalists accompanying Nyusi that there is also an agreement on a viability study for a grant to set up a national surgical centre in Maputo.

The final agreement is for technical cooperation, for reconstruction in central Mozambique, following cyclone Idai, which hit the region on 14 March.

"The two presidents restated their interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation in a situation of mutual advantage", said Pacheco. "After the meetings and the instruments signed, the various sectors involved will have the noble task of implementing the decisions taken at the highest level".

The financial details of the agreements were not revealed, but Pacheco said "certainly at the end of the visit, the sums involved in the agreements signed will be known".