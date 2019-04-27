South Africa: Police Arrest Wanted Suspects in Sebokeng

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Gauteng

Sedibeng Flying Squad and Sebokeng Vispol members followed up on information of a hijacked vehicle driving around Zone 2 Sebokeng today at about 14:00.

Police spotted the vehicle that matched the descriptions in Sebokeng Zone 12 and intercepted the car.

During the search of the vehicle, a silver grey Mercedes Benz, an unlicensed firearms with ammunitions were recovered and the vehicle was tested positively as hijacked in Elsburg earlier this month.

Both suspects were arrested and four cell phones were confiscated.

The arrested suspects will be appearing at Vereeniging Magistrates' Court on Monday, 29 April 2019.