Zimbabwe: Produce Nutritious Foods, Women Urged

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has encouraged women to intensify production of traditional nutritional foods to promote a healthy nation. Speaking after her tour of Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) exhibition stands in Bulawayo yesterday, Amai Mnangagwa said there was dire need for nutritional foods among children across the country.

The First Lady, who is also spearheading the launch of the Zimbabwe Food and Cultural Festival, said she was touched when she visited hospitals in areas ravaged by Cyclone Idai as most of the children admitted there were malnourished.

"I have seen a lot of women showcasing their talents through self-empowering projects," she said. "Some are growing herbs and packaging them while some are making nutritious foods. I visited hospitals in Manicaland after Cyclone Idai that hit parts of the country recently and I saw a lot of malnutrition in children.

"I am, however, impressed with what I saw being exhibited by women under the Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development who are farming and value adding nutritional foods.

"I have asked Minister Sithembiso Nyoni if we could have those in volumes so that we can take them to children who are malnourished."

The First Lady, who toured various stands including Angel of Hope Foundation, Zanu-PF, National Aids Council, Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and Datblabs, said the presence of international exhibitors at this year's edition was a confirmation that indeed Zimbabwe is open for business.

"I have seen some new companies here from Belarus, United States of America and Japan, among others," she said. "This surely tells a story. This year, ZITF has been oversubscribed by 100 percent which shows that people have interest in showcasing what they are doing in their companies."

Amai Mnangagwa said she was impressed by youths participating in various sectors of the economy, adding that it was for the betterment of the country.

Ugandan Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Barbara Nekesa Oundo, who was accompanying Amai Mnangagwa, applauded her for the philanthropic works she is conducting through her charity organisation Angel of Hope Foundation.

She urged the nation to embrace the First Lady's initiatives.

"I would like to encourage everyone to have a positive attitude towards the First Lady's initiatives which are of benefit to the whole nation," she said.

"Projects which are being spearheaded by the First Lady through her charity organisation should not be viewed as projects of the First Lady, but should be embraced as projects for all the people.

"The moment we embrace them that will guarantee their sustainability. As the continent, we need more First Ladies like Amai Mnangagwa.

"I want to urge the people of Zimbabwe to support the Office of the First Lady and embrace programmes that come from her so that we ensure these programmes continue to help our young people and empower them."

Ambassador Nekesa said Africa should unite.

"It is indeed an honour that we were invited by Zimbabwe to be the guests at this year's edition," she said. "What I have seen here is impressive, where people are showcasing their potential as Africa. I have identified sectors of agriculture, manufacturing, mining and ICT.

'What we have to do as Africa is to come together as a continent and ensure that we do trade amongst ourselves."