Zimbabwe: First Lady to Pursue Youth Initiative

Government has made strides to ensure that the education system produces innovative and entrepreneurial graduates who resonate with President Mnangagwa's 2030 vision, a Cabinet minister has said. Speaking at this year's Scholastica Youth Indaba held on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo on Thursday, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said the new dispensation was working to ensure that the country's education system is in line with international best practice.

"President Mnangagwa has outlined a compelling vision of an upper middle income economy for Zimbabwe by 2030 where the country can build its own vibrant industry, arts, sciences, literature and culture," he said.

"Our education has to recognise who we are as people, our resources and what we aspire to be.

"Our education has to be conscious of our heritage and value edition.

"We have to make sure our education system leads to production of goods and services, thus increasing industrial capacity and creating employment."

Minister Murwira said Government has already conducted national critical skills audit, national qualification framework and a philosophical foundation analysis of the education system.

He said knowledge and skills development had become the country's main focus after realising that the national skills level is at 38 percent despite that the country has a literacy rate of 94 percent.

"Zimbabwe needs knowledgeable workers not plagiarists and mere imitators, but men and women who are able to create, originate and improve, thereby making and independent contribution to the world," he said.

"The old education curriculum was intentionally designed to produce a worker and not an industrialist or a producer. This model was a colonial model which served its time.

"We have now conceptualised a new augmented model that allows the nation to move from idea to product by adding innovation and industrialisation to the traditional mission of teaching, research and community outreach."

The youth Indaba, which was held in partnership with Angel Of Hope Foundation and Plan International, saw hundreds of students from secondary and tertiary institutions around the country learning about life skills.

Speaking at the same event, Angel of Hope Foundation's chief executive Mrs Busi Marandure said the foundation's patron - First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa - partnered with Scholastica to fulfil her vision of ensuring that young people were exposed and have access to opportunities.

"The First Lady is particularly passionate about investing in the development of youth in Zimbabwe with particular emphasis on the girl child," she said.

"This year, Angel of Hope Foundation partnered with ZITF-Scholastica and Plan International to encourage young people to take up activities and be involved in initiatives that give them access to opportunities, capacity building and to encourage future leaders.

"Over 700 young people from high schools and tertiary institutions came to this event and got involved in the debate, spelling bee and quiz. It has been a great opportunity to invest in our youth and we will continue to work with young people around the country."

Zimbabwe Women's Microfinance Bank chief executive Mrs Mandas Marikanda made a presentation on empowering young people.

This year's edition of Scholastica Youth Indaba is running under the theme: Embracing Human Capital Development for Industrial Growth.