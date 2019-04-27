Zimbabwe: Cyclone Idai - Church Offers Counselling Services

The Zion Christian Church Kumukakuvakafa (ZCCK) has pledged to provide counselling to survivors of Cyclone Idai.

In an interview, the church's bishop Nhaudzashe Matenda said the disaster which hit the country recently left a huge psychological gap as many lost their loved ones and property.

"Yes, I can confirm that as the church we are prepared to offer a full counselling programme for the victims of Cyclone Idai in order to heal their psychological wounds which have been caused by the recent disaster that affected the country recently," he said.

"For many, it is going to be difficult to accept the reality because as we speak some have not yet located the bodies of their family members so that they can give them a decent burial as per our African culture.

"The wounds caused by the disaster are both physical and psychological, but as the church we felt that we should go beyond the goods that we donated. We have organised a team of specialist counsellors that are going to be counselling the victims in Chimanimani and all the cyclone affected areas in order for them to come to terms with reality."

Bishop Matenda called on other churches to participate in the counselling sessions to speed up the process since the area that needs to be covered is vast.

"I am calling on other church leaders to join us in this healing process," he said. "As ZCCK, we are going to do our best, but the area that needs to be covered is vast.

"In addition, I urge my fellow Zimbabweans to be prayerful for economic revival in our beloved nation so that God will help us regain its position in Africa and the world at large."