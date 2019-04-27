Zimbabwe: Tapera Fears the 'Solksjaer Effect'

JAIROS TAPERA fears Tonderai Ndiraya could bring the "Solksjaer Effect," at Dynamos and that feel-good spirit could inspire the Glamour Boys to find their touch again. Tapera's Premiership newboys TelOne host DeMbare in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields tomorrow.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer revived Manchester United in the first 10 games he took charge after replacing Jose Mourinho, including a massive 3-1 win over PSG in Paris in a Champions League game.

However, the Red Devils have since lost their way.

"This is a big game for us, but I would wish we had faced them when the old technical team was still there," said Tapera.

"I think it presented us with a bigger chance to upstage them because they were on a losing streak.

"But now they have made changes and usually when that happens, a team is more inclined to transform their fortunes, just like what happened with Manchester United when they appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"So, it's going to be a tricky affair. But we are TelOne, we don't mind who we are playing and what their problems are. We have got our own culture of football and I think we need to uphold that on Sunday so that we remain on the right track.

"I am sure our guys are coping well with the demands of the Premiership. We are short of experience at this level, but to me I see it as a plus because most of these guys have demonstrated that they want to showcase their talents."

TelOne have begun their Premiership journey on a promising start after winning one, drawing two and losing once in the four opening encounters.

Tapera is still bitter about having to play their away games at alternative venues.

TelOne were forced to switch the match to Bulawayo since their Ascot home ground has not been approved to host league games.

"It's quite a disappointing situation because we train at Ascot, but when it comes to playing our league games, we have to travel as far as Bulawayo or Zvishavane.

"That means we will be away all the time and any team would struggle to get their best in unfamiliar conditions, but we promise to do our best," said Tapera.

DeMbare were forced to bring back Ndiraya following last week's 0-1 loss to Herentals at Rufaro.

"Quite frankly, with where we are coming from, you want to believe it's a game you want to start with a win, but at the same time it's these small teams that have troubled us in the past," he said.

"TelOne have been playing some really good football and we are expecting a tough match, particularly because we will be away in Bulawayo.

"That makes the whole situation quite difficult for us. But we don't forget the memories of the past two weeks when we went there and lost to Chicken Inn.

"That disappointment should motivate us to go there and get a result for the institution."

Ndiraya is expecting all his players, including captain Edward Sadomba, who missed last week's defeat to Herentals due to suspension, to be available for duty.

Cameroonian Claude Junior Ngahan, who has been nursing an ankle injury for the past two weeks is also expected back after making strides towards full recovery.

"A response is needed," said Ndiraya.

"We really need to go out there and fight for the institution and our stakeholders. It's not good for a team to go three games losing matches.

"It's not healthy for any team and, most importantly, for a huge institution like Dynamos.

"So we are hoping to turn things around. We have to admit we are in a mini-crisis."