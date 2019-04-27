Uganda: Gems V/Captain Returns Ahead of Uganda Tour

THE return of Zimbabwe senior netball team vice-captain, Felistas Kwanga to the national team, has boosted their confidence ahead of their departure for Uganda where they play friendly games in preparation for the World Cup. They are scheduled to leave for the tour this weekend.

With more than half the squad acknowledging they are inspired by Kwangwa, confidence is high in the camp as they hope for a positive outing in Uganda.

The Gems will have an encounter against the She Cranes of Uganda and some local clubs in the East African nation.

In their first international friendly ahead of the 2019 World Cup finals, Gems head coach Lloyd Makunde reckons the return of Kwangwa has boosted the atmosphere in his camp.

"The return of Kwangwa is something we have, indeed, been looking forward to after she missed the Diamond Challenge last year in December.

"The fine goal defender has boosted confidence in camp and as we take on Uganda, I am optimistic her presence will be felt.

"We are trying to build a team that will consist of the best possible attacking combination that we can have but, above everything, we need a lethal defensive combination.

"Going as underdogs to play against Uganda will provide us with a torrid game time in which we will be able to grade ourselves.

"After the friendlies, we will go back to the drawing board and deal with the areas that need to be worked on," said Makunde

Kangwa, the University of Zimbabwe Economic History student, missed the last tournament because she had to complete her exams.

"I am happy to be back in camp and I am looking forward to giving the She Cranes a good run because we have unfinished business with them.

"As of now, we are optimistic of a productive experience there; we will use the game as a learning experience.

"We are trying to identify our weaknesses and boost our strengths because we want to make an impact at the World Cup."