Zimbabwe: Top Dogs Clash

REIGNING champions FC Platinum and rivals Chicken Inn, who have been billed as the top dogs in this year's Castle Lager Premiership race, go head-to-head in a league match at Luveve. The two sides have made a flying start and are currently ranked one and two at the top of the Premiership table after four games.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas yesterday said they do not expect an easy game because of the respect they have for the platinum miners.

"We are coming up against the champions.

"They have won the title in the last two years and we know we have a big game on our hands, especially considering that we are coming from a loss in our last assignment," he said.

"But we are, obviously, hoping for a comeback.

"The good thing is that we believe in ourselves. We need to put in 100 percent effort and we have to make sure that we give them a good fight.

"I don't doubt our team. If we can come up with a collective effort, then chances are high we may get a positive result."

The Gamecocks have won three of their four games, but they encountered a huge setback when they lost to Ngezi Platinum on their last outing.

FC Platinum are still to taste defeat after winning three games and a shock draw against debutants Mushowani Stars in Harare.

The reigning champions will still be without Kelvin Madzongwe, William Stima, Raphael Muduviwa, and Wallace Magalane because of injury.

The good news is that attacking midfielder Rahman Kutsanzira is back in the fold. In spite of the injury setback, Mapeza is still looking ahead of this match against Chicken Inn.

"We need to be united as FC Platinum because it's going to be a very long season for us. It's a long marathon which needs us to put our heads together because in football you meet contrasting fortunes.

"You can win some games and at some point drop points. It all happens in football.

"It's a huge game for us. Chicken Inn have had a good start to the season.

"Of course, they lost to Ngezi last week, but I think they have been playing good football and for us to go there and get maximum points, we have to play a good game.

"I believe it will be war when we play them on Saturday because I do not think they will want to lose two games in a row, so they will be up for this game," said Mapeza.

Giants Highlanders will be out in search of their first win when they take on Mushowani at the National Sports Stadium.

Harare City will be at home to Black Rhinos in another league match today set for Rufaro, while ZPC Kariba host Yadah Stars at Nyamhunga.

Fixtures

Today

Harare City v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Mushowani Stars v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn v FC Platinum (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Yadah (Nyamhunga)

Tomorrow

CAPS United v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v Chapungu (Gibbo), Hwange v Manica Diamonds (Colliery), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum (Rufaro), TelOne v Dynamos (Barbourfields)