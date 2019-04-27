Zimbabwe: Matanga Warns Support Unit

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has said reports of officers dabbling in politics have prompted the command to make the Support Unit a prime candidate in the ongoing retraining programme. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is carrying out restructuring programmes in line with the new political dispensation's vision to improve operational effectiveness and service delivery.

Addressing Support Unit officers recently, Comm-Gen Matanga said over the years, the Support Unit has always been associated with a remarkable high standard of discipline and attitude to duty.

"Various stories of indiscipline within the rank and file as well as some members dabbling in politics has prompted the command to make Support Unit a prime candidate of the ongoing organisation's retraining programme," he said.

"Indeed, we are quite clear in our minds that having dedicated 2019 as the year of training in the ZRP, changing the mind-set and enhancing skills of members under Support Unit is therefore one of our top priorities.

"Furthermore, we shall remain steadfast in ensuring that the eagle soars high again."

Comm-Gen Matanga said the force had no room for police officers who do not want to work hard to transform the organisation.

"Some of our officers want to be promoted whilst they are not hard working," he said. "I am even aware that some even went to the higher offices to beg for promotions, yet they are not even aware that those who look into their performance are us and after that we will inform the leaders on those who are hard-working and those that are lazy.

"However, I was given the green light to continue with those that are hardworking and I was also given the powers to retire those not performing up to standards."