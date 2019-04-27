Zimbabwe: ZRP Morris Depot in Major Transformation

The Zimbabwe Republic Police says efforts are still underway to turn Morris Depot training institute into a police academy, as the force continues to undergo major transformation in adopting a new structure and re-branding to win back public confidence.

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga on Wednesday said development in training seeks to advance the aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe through fostering a crime free society.

He said efforts were being made to transform the college into a modern institution, particularly upgrading it into a police university.

"By the same measure, given that efforts are underway to turn Morris Depot into a police academy, my expectation is that this college will play a key role in facilitating capacity building, particularly through increasing the number of intakes as well as widening the scope of programmes offered," he said.

Comm-Gen Matanga said he expected the college to leverage its strategic alliance with institutions in countries such as Russia, Belarus, China and India, among others.

He said Government was aware and committed to the continuous development of its workforce, including the security sector.

"We shall, therefore, continue to lobby Government to retool our policing institutions, including all training centres such as the Police Staff College," he said.

The development comes after in February, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said its recruitment policy had been amended with immediate effect with potential recruits now required to be aged between 18 and 22.

The potential police recruits should also hold a minimum of five Ordinary Level passes including Mathematics, English Language and Science attained in not more than two sittings. The measures are part of sweeping changes that ZRP is introducing to professionalise the organisation, which is also seeing massive staff restructuring, reconstitution and refocusing of functions.