Zimbabwe: Herentals Target Ngezi Scalp

HERENTALS coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva has warned Ngezi Platinum Stars to brace for a tough battle when the two teams meet in a Castle Lager Premiership duel at Rufaro tomorrow.

After beating Dynamos at the same venue last week, Mutiwekuziva reckons his team can shock another heavyweight.

"Ngezi Platinum Stars are obviously one of the best teams in the top-flight and can beat anyone on their day," the coach said.

"They deserve all the respect as we know the match against them will be very tough.

"It's good that we are coming from a win over Dynamos last weekend and that should give us some belief going into the match against Ngezi.

"But, we are not going to relax. Ngezi, like what I have said, are a good team, but we have a good record over them.

"Last year we played three times and we won twice and they beat us once.

"So, in terms of records, we have an edge over them, but that should not blind us to lose focus."

Ngezi have since found a way back after they started the season on a false note, losing their two opening matches.

They have won their last two matches against Mushowani and Chicken Inn.

"This is a marathon, but we have to pick every point along the way," said their Dutch coach Erol Akbay.

"Herentals are a tough team, but we should win the game."