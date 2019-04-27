Uganda: Women Football - Olila Chase Elizabeth Group Leadership

Kampala — Olila High School need maximum points from their two-day visit to Kampala in the Fufa Women Elite League regular season run-in.

First, Olila who are fourth but level on 21 points with the second placed team in their Elizabeth Group visit Isra Academy in Kawempe today.

Isra sit just behind Olila with 19 points and should they cause an upset, they will be level of points with leaders Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS), Lubaga.

Olila lost to 0-1 UMHS at home a fortnight ago to cede some ground in the chase for a third consecutive appearance in the playoffs.

They are keen not to fall twice especially because the second and third placed Kampala Queens and Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals respectively, face off at Old Kampala SS tomorrow. Obviously, at least one, if not both, will lose points. "All our concentration is on Saturday (today)'s match," Olila coach Saddam Pande, said.

"If we get maximum points then it's obvious we can chase top position the next day and put the other teams on pressure." Olila's days away from home are just starting. After tomorrow's match, they travel to Masindi for the Fufa Women Cup quarterfinals between them and Lady Doves on May 1.

"We want to win all three matches and let the girls go for the nationals (May 4) in Mbale. But most importantly, we cannot afford to lose any points because that would just bury the league season for us and our attention would have to turn to the trip to Masindi."

FWEL FIXTURES, 4PM

FWEL FIXTURES, 4PM

ELIZABETH GROUP - TODAY

Isra Academy vs. Olila HS,

Kawempe

TOMORROW

Kampala Queens vs. UCU Lady

Cardinals, Old Kampala

Makerere vs. Olila HS,

Makerere

VICTORIA GROUP

Muteesa vs. Dynamic Jjeza,

IUIU Kabojja

Asubo Gafford vs. She Corporate,

Kanyanya

Rines SS vs. Ajax Queens,

Wakisha

Kawempe Muslim vs. Lady Doves,

Kawempe

[email protected]