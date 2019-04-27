Uganda: What Will Happen to Your Social Media Account When You Die?

At least 8,000 Facebook account holders die every day across the globe. This is according a research paper published by two sociological researchers at the University of Washington in August 2016.

Social media has created enormous conveniences for us. But, have you considered what will happen to your online wealth when you die? The likes, comments, shares, photos and the regular posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and a string of other social platforms.

Shan Abdallah, a social media fanatic, boasts of five social media accounts. She feels having five accounts is not enough. "My phone memory limits me; I want to have as many accounts as possible."

But when asked what could happen to her account in case of an eventual death, she says it is something that she has never considered seriously.

A sample of a few dead Ugandans with accounts on Facebook shows most were not secured before their death and virtual friends who are not aware continue to tag them in their posts.

However, a few of the dead, for instance former city socialite Ivan Ssemwanga, have had their accounts put under memorialised accounts. A memorialised message set by Facebook on the account reads: "We hope people who knew Ssemwanga will find comfort in visiting his profile to remember and celebrate his life."

Arthur Basalirwa, a student of Makerere University Business School (Mubs) who committed suicide early this year had his accounts deleted. Meanwhile, Catherine Agaba, a doctor at International Hospital Kampala (IHK), who went missing before her body was recovered in a septic tank at her rented home in Muyenga, Kampala early this week, has her account as dormant but with friends sending condolence messages.

Ugandans speak out

"If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear," says William Hague, author of William Wilberforce: The Life of the Great Anti-Slave Trade Campaigner.

A cross section of Ugandans have mixed reactions on whether their accounts should be permanently deleted or memorialised or alternatively left under a legacy contact to be managed on their behalf by relatives or friends.

Bridgitta Adokorach, a student at Mbarara University of Science and Technology, says she would prefer her account to be deleted when she dies.

"Asking whether a deceased person's social media account should be closed is like asking if the Pope is Catholic. Ideally speaking, why would it be kept active by relatives? Unless, of course it is business oriented, which still could be updated or edited. I imagine, though, how you would answer to a question asking if it's the upholder, and then you answer, 'No, John died! I am his brother."

Ivan Kahwa, a teacher, says he wants his social media accounts to remain if he dies so as to be in memory of his friends.

"I would suggest leaving social media accounts for dead people active. Literally, it's the body which has died but the profile of that individual remains vital to the people who knew him or her. And they would wish to keep their legacy for what they contributed to the world," he says, adding: "Since the world is advancing in technology, this can enable writers, historians and researchers to easily get information online about a particular person."

Denis Bategeka, a computer scientist, says in his death, he would prefer his accounts managed by someone, more especially a close relative. However, he says death is unpredictable and he has not yet set measures to ensure his accounts are managed well in his death.

The risk

Asuman Baguma, a digital expert, says the risky part in dying without leaving a plan for your social media accounts is the automatic updates such as people-you-may-know suggestions, adverts, as well as frequent birthday reminders to your virtual friends, which may be unnecessary.

Another big worry is the fact that most social media operators cannot detect whether a user died or not unless informed in writing.

Baguma adds that the deceased is also at a risk of impersonation as long as a person hacks into their accounts, which can be used for defrauding unsuspecting virtual friends. However, the riskiest group in this case are celebrities.

Securing social accounts before death

In most legal countries' systems, including Uganda, individuals have the right to decide what happens to their wealth and assets once they die through a Will. However, the current Data Protection and Privacy Act, 2019, does not provide for how a deceased's social media accounts should be managed.

It is possible to secure your online wealth before that imminent time comes. Popular social media accounts such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Gmail have devised ways on how a social media user can secure their accounts before they die by leaving a right digital legacy.

How Social Media giants are doing it

Let us take a closer look at how two social media giants; Facebook and Twitter can help manage you plan for your social media accounts before death or in the afterlife.

Facebook

Memorised accounts. The social media giant has in its settings provided how one can secure his account through a memorialised account and a legacy contact.

A memorialised account creates space where your friends and family can share your memories such as stories, photos or your already posted content, if it is available, for a few people. The account is essentially sealed, meaning the content the deceased shared is still visible on Facebook to the audience. However, the user's profile will not show up in public spaces such as "People You May Know", birthday feeds or ads nor can it be logged into.

A close friend or relative can submit a request to Facebook to memorialise the deceased's account.

Legacy contacts. Should you wish your account to remain active after your demise, then assign a legacy contact; a manager of your online estate who is able to post on your behalf on your account, change profile pictures, and accept new friends but is not permitted to read your messages or access private chats with your online friends, or even make major changes. A legacy contact can be a close friend or family member.

Deleting permanently. Permanently deleting the account is another option. This is a request one can make while still alive to have their accounts permanently deleted once they die. A close friend or family member then makes a request to Facebook to have the account deleted.

A Facebook policy reads: "Keep in mind that if the account holder requested to have their account permanently deleted after they pass away, we will remove their account once we're made aware they have passed away."

However, if a person is acting on the behalf of the deceased. He or she must submit proof to Facebook that the account holder is actually dead.

Another Facebook policy on proof of death reads: "If you don't have your loved one's death certificate, you'll need to provide proof of authority that your loved one has passed away. Please see the documents that we accept. Power of attorney, birth certificate, last Will and testament, estate letter, obituary or memorial card. Note that the information on the documentation you provide must match the information on your loved one's account."

Twitter

Privacy form. Twitter closes accounts of the deceased at the request of the family members via a privacy form. Otherwise, the account is left as it is.

Contacting Twitter about a deceased family member's account: In the event of someone's death, a Twitter policy reads: "Twitter will work with an individual who is authorised to act on behalf of the estate, or with a verified immediate family member of the deceased to have an account deactivated."

"When requesting removal of a deceased user's account, you will be asked to provide the following information. Deceased user's Twitter account username and full name of the account owner, relationship to user, your full name and email address."

After submitting a request, Twitter will send an email asking you to provide more details, including information about the deceased, a copy of your ID, and a copy of the deceased's death certificate.

However, Twitter makes a note that they are unable to give account access to anyone regardless of their relationship to the user. Loved ones are able to request the removal of images or videos of deceased individuals. Meanwhile, Twitter also warns that it cannot honour all requests made.

Meanwhile, other social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat and Gmail too have similar provisions for you to leave a right digital legacy.