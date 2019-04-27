Zimbabwe: Zim Ripe for Investment - Industry Minister

There is no better time to invest and do business in Zimbabwe than now, a Cabinet Minister said on Friday.

Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said this during the official opening of 60th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair(ZITF), that ends in Bulawayo today.

ZITF is annual exhibition where various local and foreign companies meet to showcase their products and exchange notes on various business matters.

This year's edition was officially opened by Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni.

"There is no better time to consider investing and do business in Zimbabwe than now. A raft measures have been taken to revamp Zimbabwe's investment climate and business operating environment," Ndlovu told participants.

He said this year's ZITF theme "Propagating Industrial Growth through Trade and Investment" dovetails with export led industrialisation thrust anchored on value addition and beneficiation which has been prioritised to achieve sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.

"To make sure that indeed Zimbabwe is open for business, we have worked hard on the front of easy of doing business.

"These series of reforms spanning from administrative to policy have aroused interest in Zimbabwe's business opportunities all over the world," he said.

According to Ndlovu, government is aiming to transform and position Zimbabwe to become the preferred trade and investment destination while propelling the country into a middle class economy by year 2030.

"Vast investment opportunities are available in all sectors of the economy. These includes mining, mineral processing, manufacturing, energy development, tourism to mention a few," said Ndlovu.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa since taking power on the back of a military coup in November 2017 and after winning elections in August last year, has anchored his administration on the mantra "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" aimed at taking back the country into the family of nations after years of isolation under his predecessor former President Robert Mugabe.