Kenya: Family, Friends Bid Farewell to Jonathan Moi

Family, friends as well as county and national leaders gathered in Baringo County on Saturday for the burial of former President Daniel arap Moi's eldest son.

Jonathan Toroitich Moi succumbed to cancer on April 20 at Nakuru War Memorial Hospital.

The body was transported from lee Funeral Home in Nairobi ahead of the ceremony that took place at Kabimoi in Eldama Ravine.

The ceremony began at about 10am with a service at Kabarak University.

At the service, Baringo Senator and Kanu's national chairman Gideon Moi read a speech on behalf of his father, ex-President Moi.

GUESTS

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga did not attend the funeral as they were in China.

Among leaders in attendance were Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula, leader of Ford Kenya party.

Others were Chief Justice David Maraga, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Siaya Senator James Orengo and Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat.

In his address, DP Ruto reiterated the need for Kenyans to prioritise cancer screening as chances of survival are higher with early detection.

CONDOLENCES

Mr Toroitich, who was popularly known as JT, was a celebrated rally driver.

He left behind a widow, Sylvia, and four children.

His sons Clint and Wayne earlier thanked everyone who condoled with them.

"It has been difficult for us after we lost our father, but we appreciate the immense support so far from friends, neighbours and leaders," Clint said.

Those who visited the family at Kabimoi on Friday included businessman Jackson Kibor and governors led by Kakamega's Wycliffe Oparanya.

