Nigeria: I Died and Woke Up After Four Days - Mr Ibu

Comic actor, John Forsook popularly known as Mr Ibu is still in shock. He probably wouldn't have been alive to tell his story if not for God who gave him a second chance to live.

Recall that the comic actor made headlines recently after it was reported that he was down with a stroke. Though Mr. Ibu made a video to debunk the report, it was not far from the truth.

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old actor has confirmed that he had a near-death experience last December, and it was by divine intervention that he's still alive today.

According to the comic actor, he was attacked and hypnotized while he was in Nnewi, Anambra State to grace an occasion organized by one of the big shots in the town. In the course of the attack by unknown two men in white apparels, the actor said he became unconscious and later his body was lying on the floor of the hotel, where he was lodged for hours before he was confirmed dead by doctors at a near-by hospital in Nnewi. Was he unconscious or dead? Could what he was saying be a Nollywood script? He used the word 'dead.'

The actor also added that while he was dead for four days, he heard a mysterious voice and believed it might be from a heavenly entity, most probably God or Death telling him to go back, as he immediately woke up in a hospital in Enugu.

Narrating his horrifying experience for the first time in an exclusive interview with our reporter, the comic actor said "All the stories flying around; the issue of stroke among others are funny to me. This is because the original problem I had was on the 24th of December last year. An Nnewi-based business mogul, Ebube Chukwu Uzo, had invited me to come and perform at his party.

I was in London when he contacted me on the telephone. I promised him that I would be back soon. So, I left London for Lagos on the 19th of December. I made a brief stopover in Ivory Coast where I spent few a days before returning to the country on the 22 December.

" On the morning of 24 December, I flew into Enugu to assemble my dancers and artistes before heading to Nnewi by road. When we landed Nnewi, I never knew that the people who had been in touch with me all this while were the enemies of my host. They were busy diverting my movement out of the appropriate place."

"And before I knew what was happening, I found myself in a hotel they claimed to have booked for me. While I was waiting for them there, I went to a quiet place to avoid creating a scene. I kept communicating with them until they arrival at the hotel."

Narrating further, Mr. Ibu said, "My P.A was the only person who was with me at that moment. But few minutes after he went downstairs to buy soft drink (because he said he was thirsty) two men dressed in white clothes walked up to me and immediately, I suspected they were the people I was waiting for.

I stood up because I was lying down when they arrived. I looked at their faces and saw them smiling at me. I said to them 'where are we heading to?' Nobody replied me. I said okay, if you are my fans there's no problem. Before I could finish speaking, a big blow landed on my nose and mouth. I passed out immediately, and later my lifeless body was lying on the floor while my spirit was hanging in the air. I wasn't standing on anything neither was I holding anything.

I was seeing what the two men were doing to my body but they were not seeing me. I was surprised they were not seeing me where I was standing. My spirit was seeing them." Ibu meant that his physical body was lying lifeless on the ground but his spirit was seeing them as he had left his body.

"They succeeded in putting life out of that body before they left the place. Meanwhile, one of the cleaners in the hotel saw what happened to me and raised an alarm before my P.A and other sympathizers rushed down to the place where my lifeless body was lying on the ground.

They tried to revive me but to no avail. I was hearing what they were discussing, but they couldn't see me. At a point, the owner of the hotel suggested that they should take my corpse to the mortuary but my boys refused. The following day, which was 25th of December, they moved my body to a nearby hospital in Nnewi where the doctor on duty confirmed me dead and advised my boys to deposit my corpse into the mortuary."

"My boys refused to adhere to the doctor's advice. They moved my lifeless body to Enugu on the 26th of December. When we reached Enugu, they took me to one herbal hospital and the first doctor that examined my body confirmed that there was no life in me any longer.

My boys did not give up. On 28 December after the doctors couldn't revive me, while in the spiritual realm, a face like a masquerade was revealed and was smiling at me. It later disappeared before two hands appeared from the blue and commanded me to go back. Immediately, I woke up , and everybody took to their heels.

When I woke up I could neither walk nor talk again. It was obvious that something happened to me. On the 30th of December, my wife arrived Enugu and when she saw me she started crying, while I was laughing. At a point, she started playing with me. She held my hand and was teaching me how to walk again. Soon, I started regaining my senses. On the 30th of December I finally regained full consciousness. I asked my wife what we were doing in Enugu. I said to her, 'I told you I was going to Nnewi; how come we ended up in Enugu?'

"My wife told me to calm down; that she was going to tell me everything that happened along the line. And when I regained full consciousness she narrated everything that happened to me. I was dumbfounded. That's how I came back to my senses. After I was discharged from the hospital the man that invited me to Nnewi managed to send my flight ticket back to Lagos with that of my wife. That's how I returned to Lagos alive, and since then nobody has called me to inquire about my condition of health," Mr. Ibu narrated.

Asked why he was attacked by the men, the comic actor said he was not the original target, but his host was. According to him, the enemies of his host always strike whenever he was organizing an event in his home town. He revealed that two big boys from South Africa who were attending the party were killed the same day he was attacked.

The comic actor said he saw all his past events in life just like a cinema during the near-death experience. While thanking God for sparing his life, Mr Ibu said he has fully recovered from the shock, except for the pain in his right eye. He also recounted that after the incident, he was always seeing masquerade in dreams. "But I thank God that the will of my enemies did not prevail against my life. They couldn't kill me because God knows I didn't offend anybody," he added.

Mr Ibu said the experience had taught him to be careful, even though he knows that things like these happen. He decried that people have been after his life for no just cause.