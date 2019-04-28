Nigeria: Coalition Urges Gov Bello to Establish Kogi Youth Commission

A coalition of youth organisations under the aegis of Kogi Advocacy Cluster, has appealed to Governor Yahaya Bello to establish the state's youth development commission and constitute its board following his recent assent to the bill.

Aminu Okutepa, convener of the cluster, who made the appeal at an enlarged meeting of the coalition on Friday, in Lokoja said passage of the bill and the governor's assent should be followed with implementation.

Okutepa described the enactment of the law as a notable milestone in the quest to drastically cut down high level of youth unemployment in the state and involvement in criminal activities across the state.

According to him, the commission, when fully established, will have the capacity to take millions of youths out of unemployment and poverty through creation of jobs and building of their capacities and discovery of their abilities.

"We appeal to his Excellency to take decisive steps to see to the establishment of the youth commission and setting up of its Board soonest," Okutepa said.

In her goodwill message, Mrs Gift Omoniwa, ActionAid Nigeria Programme manager and executive director, Participation for Behavioural Change in Development (PIBCID) commended Governor Bello for the gesture.

Omoniwa said ActionAid Nigeria planned to support 750 youths annually to acquire skills as part of its sustenance support programme given the right environment to do so.

She urged the state government to establish the commission saying: "We sincerely appeal to the state government to do this. The donors are ready to partner and give this commission the needed support."

Mr Haruna Yusuf, special adviser to the governor on assembly matters, commended the youths for the concept and the eventual emergence of the private member bill that gave birth to the law, describing it as a great feat.

The special adviser urged them to always unite and advance ideas that would advance their cause for better life and sustainable development. "Always let your activities be tailored towards positivism," he said.