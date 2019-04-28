Nigeria: Is Athletes Foot a Professional Disease

A 21years old boy who had sour foot with very offensive odour walked up to his friend who works in a hospital to confide and seek medical advice from him. Worried about his friend's ordeal, the latter took him to the consulting room to have him properly checked.

Inside the doctor's consulting office, the following conversation ensured:

Patient: Good morning Doctor

Doctor: Good morning, do have a seat

Patient: Thank you sir.

Doctor: How may I help you?

(The patient pulled off his shoes and stockings, and guess what? The whole place became polluted with a very offensive odour)

Patient: Sir in between my toes itches me terribly; my friend calls it an infection, and advised me to be applying Vaseline on it, this only got it worse.

Doctor: (after a thorough examination) you can wear back your stockings and shoes. The truth is that; feet aren't the prettiest, or the sweetest smelling part of the human body, if suffocated inside shoes and socks all day, feet become sweaty, stinky, and the perfect vehicle for all sorts of tiny germs.

Some of these germs lie in wait on the floor of locker rooms and pool changing areas. When they invade susceptible feet, they can cause a red, itchy condition called athlete's foot.

If you think athlete's foot is only for athletes or that it just afflicts men, hmmmm! Let's continue, you could argue that an athlete's foot is one small payback for professional athletes earning fat salaries and leaving luxury life styles only, no, you don't need to be a professional athletes or even an athlete at all to get this foot infection.

Athlete's foot got it's name because the fungal that causes it likes to hang out in places athletes frequent, like showers and locker rooms. Yet anyone who' is exposed to that fungus can get infected including women.

It is fungal infection (tinea pedis) .The spaces between the toes makes an ideal environment for moisture loving fungi to multiple and begin to break down the skin.

The fungi cause a red rash, in between toes, itching and often with a pungent odour. The most annoying part of athlete's foot is the constant itching.

Treatment

Without treatment, athlete's foot will make ones feet even itchier and more miserable. It can also turn into a more serious infection. If one don't take care of it.

Athlete's foot can be treated with antifungal cream, spray or powder. Your doctor can prescribe a more potent antifungal cream or pill if the infection persists. Treatment is needed for at least a month to get rid of the infection.

The fungi that causes athlete's foot thrives in dark, damp places. Wet shoes and socks are the perfect habitat for these little critters. Your feet are safe inside shoes or socks-as long as you keep them dry. Otherwise, let those toes out in the air.

Home Care For Athlete's Foot:

*Keep the infected foot uncovered and dry whenever possible.

*Change socks whenever they are damp.

*Use only white socks to avoid any irritating dye.

*Use a hair dryer to dry your shoes or leave them outside to dry.

*Don't wear shoes that are damp wait until they are thoroughly dry inside.

*Visit the doctor.

Prevention

To prevent athlete's foot, dry your feet thoroughly after bathing and use an antifungal foot powder. Avoid sharing the same bath towel or mat with anyone. Wear well ventilated shoes such as sandals or shoes with porous upper covering, and cotton or wool socks that absorb moisture.

Change your socks at least once a day, or more frequently if they become damp at home keep your feet dry and uncovered whenever possible. If your shoes are wet or damp, use a hair dryer, or air dry outside.

- Kingsley wrote in from Nyanya General Hospital.