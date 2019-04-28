28 April 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: CJ Maraga and Kalonzo to Give Views At Bbi This Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Chief Justice David Maraga and Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka are among key personalities expected before the Building Bridges Initiative Task-force this week when it resumes sittings in Nairobi.

Task-force Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ndung'u said the sittings which will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre is part of the series of which will take the team around the country.

Chama Cha Mashinani party led by former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto and the National Gender and Equality Commission will also be making their presentations.

The task-force, which was given a year to submit its proposal to President Uhuru Kenyatta, on how to tackle negative ethnicity, corruption, divisive politics and other challenges facing the nation on Friday published a detailed itinerary for public engagements across the country.

The team has since November last year been holding similar public consultations forums with stakeholders in the religious, business and youth sectors.

Kenya

Evans Kidero Hits Out Anti-Graft Agency

Embattled former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has accused the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) of… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.