Kenya: CJ Maraga and Kalonzo to Give Views At Bbi This Week

Nairobi — Chief Justice David Maraga and Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka are among key personalities expected before the Building Bridges Initiative Task-force this week when it resumes sittings in Nairobi.

Task-force Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ndung'u said the sittings which will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre is part of the series of which will take the team around the country.

Chama Cha Mashinani party led by former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto and the National Gender and Equality Commission will also be making their presentations.

The task-force, which was given a year to submit its proposal to President Uhuru Kenyatta, on how to tackle negative ethnicity, corruption, divisive politics and other challenges facing the nation on Friday published a detailed itinerary for public engagements across the country.

The team has since November last year been holding similar public consultations forums with stakeholders in the religious, business and youth sectors.