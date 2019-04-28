South Africa: Former Mangaung Local Municipality General Manager to Start His 10 Year Prison Sentence

press release

The former General Manager responsible for Mechanical Services at Mangaung Local Municipality (MLM), Lehlohonolo Percival Nakedi (54), is expected to hand himself over to a correctional facility in Bloemfontein tomorrow morning to start his 10 year prison sentence.

This follows the dismissal of his application by the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal his conviction.

Nakedi was slapped with a 10 year sentence for corruption, 8 years for fraud, 8 years for money laundering and 7 years imprisonment for contravening of the POCA Act suspended for three years in 2014 by the Bloemfontein Regional Court.

The case relates to Nakedi's manipulation of the procurement processes at the municipality where two companies were awarded a vehicle tracking system contract in exchange for gratification.

In 2003, Sitech Systems (Pty) Ltd entered into a contract with the municipality to install the tracking devices. A year later a tender was issued to formalise the service and three companies were shortlisted.

Sitech Systems was not amongst those however through Nakedi they were offered the contract even when they were not shortlisted. A local company, Sinako Property Solutions, was sub contracted since Sitech Sytems were Gauteng based. For his efforts Nakedi was rewarded with at least R230 000 between April and October 2004.

It also transpired that Mr Mzwandile Silwana the Executive Director of Strategy and Transformation at MLM and his wife Mrs Brigette Silwana, through their company Sinani Management Solutions, also benefited from the tender.

The Silwana's and other nine defendants were charged and convicted to 10 and 7 years respectively on 22 October 2012 by the Bloemfontein High Court for corruption, money laundering and fraud.

Nakedi was charged and tried separately in the Bloemfontein Regional Court and subsequently convicted in 2013. He was sentenced in 2014 however he appealed the sentence at the Bloemfontein High Court. The contravention of the POCA Act and money laundering charges were set aside whilst fraud and corruption charges were upheld.

Nakedi approached the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and was not successful. His last hope, the Constitutional Court, also ruled that his application had no reasonable prospects of success. He must serve 10 and 8 years imprisonment sentences for corruption and fraud which will run concurrently as confirmed and ordered by the Bloemfontein High Court on the 29 March 2018.