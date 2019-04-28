Nigeria: FCT Nut Chair Urged to Be Transparent, Accountable

The chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) F.C.T branch, Comrade Knabayi Adalooh has been called upon to ensure greater transparency, accountability and due process in the administration of the union's affairs.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja at the weekend by the converner of the FCT concerened teachers, comrade Bulus Davor.

According to Davor the call became neccesary in order to ensure that all and sundry is carried along in the activities and programs of the union so as to avoid the existence of rancor, acrimony within the members.

The group wondered why 'the activities and programme of the NUT FCT chapter, are not publicised or made available to the print and social media.

In fact if you browse through the whole internet you will be hard pressed to discover any opinion or posting that mentions the NUT (FCT) in words or even Comrade Knabayi Adalooh in name, a development that is a source of concern, anxiety and foreboding among our members. how does the union members, the MDAs, policy makers and the public be aware of or keep abreast of NUT (FCT) activities and programs when they are never mentioned in the print online and electronic media except at cloak and dagger meetings and gatherings orchestrated by Comrade Adalooh and his clique of acolytes, cronies and hang-ons?

Without much ado, we call on comrade Adalooh to immediately initiate wide ranging review and reversal of the policies that put us where we are now in order to ensure greater transparency, accountability due process and the rule of law the FCT CTF communique concluded.