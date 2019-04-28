South Africa: Operation Basadi Coupled With School Safety Program Achieved Positive Results in Limpopo

press release

Media Statement

POLOKWANE - Members of the South African Police Service on Friday, 26 April 2019 were out in numbers where they painted the streets of Dennilton in blue during operation Basadi.

The members from all the stations around Groblersdal, were paraded by Lt Col Maoka before they were dispersed to different points of operation, targeting the hotspots and areas most affected by crime. The operation also composed of various units including Dennilton K9 Unit, Task Team, detectives and role players like the YCOP. The members focussed also on illegal immigrants, dangerous weapons and drugs through stop and searches and roadblocks.

The operation was then followed by a School Safety Campaign at Thejane Secondary School. A random school search was conducted inside the classes and a total number of 1300 learners were searched. During the search 67 cell phones were confiscated and handed to the School Principal.

Two learners were arrested after they were found in possession of dagga.

Dennilton Communication Officer Sergeant Selala addressed the learners about criminal activities that are occurring around the school premises. She further outlined the following crime trends: Gang related fights, substance and alcohol, carrying dangerous weapons, human trafficking, school vandalism and sexual offences and appealed to the learners to always be respectful towards everyone including their teachers.

She then concluded her talk by informing the learners and their teachers about the suggestion box placed at the school by the police and its purpose.

Successes reached during the Operation are as follows:

43 m/v searched, 89 persons searched, 01 stop and search conducted, 10 sachets of dagga, 1 plastic of dagga and house breaking implements seized, 2 persons arrested for public drinking, 5 RTA, 03 under illegal immigration Act.