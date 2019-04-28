South Africa: Limpopo Police Embark On Campaigns to Fight Against Criminality

press release

Media Statement

The Police in Limpopo have on Friday, 26 April 2019 conducted campaigns in Giyani, Tshaulu, Mutale, Thohoyandou and Burgersfort.

In Giyani, the door to door campaign commenced at about 10:00 at Risinga View Village. The campaign was led by the Station Commander Brigadier Jansen Ngoveni accompanied by Colonel Chaka, members from Social Crime Prevention, Corporate Communication, Women's Network, Mninginisi, Pastors Forum, CPF and Y-Cops. The Purpose of the door to door campaign was to address house breaking, theft, domestic violence and rape.

Meanwhile, in Tshaulu, Colonel Mashamba and other members visited the local school where they addressed issues such as bullying, theft and the importance of providing information on crime to the police.

As part of the Provincial Commissioner's Imbizo, the Station Commander of Thohoyandou Brigadier Willy Mashava addressed about 1900 learners were at the assembly point addressing issues like carrying of dangerous weapons, drug abuse, school vandalism, danger of having a criminal record, freaking, theft, shoplifting and the importance of providing information on crime to the police. The Cluster Commander of Makhado Brigadier Van Der Walt has, as part of the Provincial Commissioner's Imbizo, visited one of the local schools and, among other things, addressed learners on the importance of providing information on crime to the police.

In Burgersfort Police partnered with CPF and Youths when conducting a safer city campaign at Burgersfort CBD. During the campaign Police visited the post office, eight ATMs and about 1500 safety tips pamphlets were distributed.