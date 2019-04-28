South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Uncut Diamonds

press release

Khutso Justice Moeti (44) made a brief appearance at the Springbok Magistrates' Court on Friday, 26 April 2019 for possessing uncut diamonds.

Moetin was arrested last week Tuesday, 23 April 2019 in a joint intelligence driven operation between the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit and Crime Intelligence.

The team received information of a person who was desperately looking for a buyer to buy the uncut diamonds. Moeti was spotted in Springbok and was immediately arrested and the team managed to confiscate five diamonds.

Moeti has been released on a warning and is expected in court again on 28 May 2019.