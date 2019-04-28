South Africa: Detective Commander and Accomplice Arrested for Corruption

press release

A 38-year-old Detective Commander from Driekop police station and his 32-year-female accomplice are expected to appear at the Burgersfort Magistrates' Court tomorrow for alleged corruption, extortion and defeating the ends of justice.

The two were arrested on the evening of Friday, 26 April 2019 by the Hawk's Serious Corruption Investigation team after they allegedly conspired to extort R15 000 from the accomplice's boyfriend.

The boyfriend, who is the complainant in this matter, claimed he was summoned to the police station by the Warrant Officer detective. On arrival the detective and in the company of his girlfriend accused him of rape. He claimed he was informed that a case was already opened against him by his girlfriend or he should R15 000 to make the it disappear.

He allegedly paid R4 000 on the spot and promised to pay the rest later the same day. The matter was immediately reported to the Hawks who conducted a sting operation which led to the arrest of the girlfriend immediately after she received the remaining money from her boyfriend.

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Major General Thobeka Jozi expressed her disappointment by the conduct of the Warrant Officer.

"It is better to have one honest and loyal police officer than to have troops of corrupt police officers. It is high time the community learn that police stations are there to attend to their safety and security needs and not gambling institutions," she added.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are appealing to anyone who have fallen victim to the same blackmail at the Driekop police station to come forward as it is believed that the alleged corrupt practice has been happening for a while.