South Africa: Suspect Sought for Ignoring Court Order

Media Statement

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS)

MPUMALANGA - The Hawks' are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Dr Levy Choene Makgatho (39) for failure to comply with court order after conviction.

It is alleged that in 2012 the accused who was employed as a qualified medical doctor was working in one of the hospitals around Mpumalanga. He opened two surgeries whereby he employed foreign nationals without legitimate qualifications. The accused was just collecting money which was claimed from different medical aid schemes.

The accused was arrested in June 2012 by members of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for fraud after his underhand dealings were uncovered.

On 18 October 2017 the accused was found guilty and convicted by the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates' Court. He was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment or a fine of R10 000.00 which sentence is wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition that the accused pays by way of a compensatory fine an amount of R185 000.00 to Bonitas Medical aid scheme directly or at an amount of R7 000.00 per month starting from 31 January 2018.

No payment has been received to date according to Bonitas Medical fund and on 30 November 2018, the Court issued an order for Dr Levy Choene apprehension. It is believed that the accused last residential address was in Lebanon in Mabopane.

Anyone with information which can assist in solving the matter can contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Matsobane France Aphane on 082 303 9759 and all information provided will be kept in strictest confidence.