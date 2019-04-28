Nigeria: Shooting of Korean Employee Not in Error - Shin

Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria (SHIN) has described as false claims by Lagos Deep Sea Offshore Logistics (LADOL) that the shooting of a Korean employee at LADOL free zone by an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was in error.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos yesterday, on the shooting, which claimed the lives of the Korean and an operative of NSCDC, managing director of SHIN, Mr. Jejin Jeon stated that the LADOL guard fired deliberately at his NSCDC colleague, killing him with three shots at the scene, before moving away to a different location where he also deliberately shot the Korean employee that had been working in a crawler crane within the SHI-MCI yard.

Jeon, who showed journalists video evidence of the incident to back his claim, also faulted the NSCDC that the guard opened fire "in error", insisting that the shooting was a deliberate and unprovoked attack.

He recalled that after the killings, the gunman then made his way to the front gate of the SHI-MCI yard where he threatened SHI-MCI's unarmed guards and demanded to pass the gate, adding that the shootings could not have been accidental.

He also faulted the press statement issued by LADOL where it claimed that the Korean employee was in a "stable condition," when the employee had already died.

According to him, the Korean employee was never in a stable condition as his injuries were life-threatening, adding that he was in a critical condition from the moment he was shot until the moment he died.

Jeon stated that LADOL's statement that he was in a "stable condition" issued after the SHI-MCI employee had already tragically died was a deliberate attempt by LADOL to downplay the seriousness of the matter.

"Thirdly, LADOL falsely state that they were providing 'every support we can to those impacted and their families.' LADOL have provided no support to the Korean employee, or to his family or to SHI-MCI since the incident. They made no communication to the employee or his family whatsoever, either privately or publicly, and have offered no other support as of now. To this date, there is no public apology to the Korean expatriate that lost his life.

"Fourthly, LADOL falsely stated that the incident was, 'contained entirely within the fabrication and integration shipyard at LADOL.' The gunman threatened the SHI-MCI security guards at gun-point to pass the gate.