Uganda: Only the People Win Elections and Defeat Incumbent Presidents

opinion

If nothing dramatic happens, the NRM and President Museveni's defeat by the people's power is guaranteed in 2021.

History has shown again and again that it is not the individual opponents of sitting rulers who win elections, or liberation wars, but the people.

Joker and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was declared winner against a previously powerful president Petro Poroshenko, did not win, but the people of Ukraine rejected and scored the victory.

For the NRM and President Museveni because of the misgovernance of Uganda, the defeat will be the consequence of the arrogance of the four justices of the Supreme Court who unashamedly upheld the ruling to remove presidential age limits without being conscious of where they came from, while a braver and nationalist judge of the Constitutional Court overlooked sentiments and ruled against the party and its ruler.

The ruling NRM party will be defeated by Ugandans by the excellent reasons exposed by government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo in the Sunday Vision of April 21, warning against the tide of arrogance, impunity and false sense of entitlement. The defeat will also be because of Mr Museveni's insensitivity to popular public grievances.

The NRM and President Museveni will be vanquished by the people of Uganda in 2021 because of the corruption of his government that provoked its condemnation by both His Grace Stanley Ntagali, the Primate of the Church of Uganda, and Rev Gaetano Batanyenda of Kabale Diocese.

The people's political victory is further cemented by some of the misdeeds, crimes and failures the NRM government has been responsible for, not to mention the human rights abuses, corruption, unequal political and economic distribution of State resources by the ruling party which have inspired a lot of people, including justices of the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court in their individual rulings to criticise and reject lifting of the presidential age limit.

Finally, NRM will surely be defeated in 2021 by the reported lamentations of President Museveni, Speaker of Parliament, Chief Justice, Finance minister, Inspector General of Police and First Lady, strongly supported by the findings of the Auditor General and Inspector General of Government, about corruption, thefts and looting by senior and junior government officials with little or no action taken by the NRM party or government.

Who replaces Museveni is a mere minor detail.

Prof Kanyeihamba is a retired Supreme Court judge.

