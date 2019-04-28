Africa: Parents Vote On Whether to Drop Michael Jackson's Name From School Auditorium

Late legendary singer, Michael Jackson has been in the news in recent times for all the wrong reasons ever since HBO's controversial documentary, "Leaving Neverland" was aired.

The documentary alleges that Jackson was a paedophile who abused children and the documentary had two alleged victims speak out about their supposed abuse in the hands of the singer.

While several people have taken sides with Jackson and maintained he is innocent of the accusations, his legacy has been threatened by the documentary.

In a new development, it has been learnt that parents at a Los Angeles elementary school, Gardener Street have voted on whether to drop Jackson's name from the auditorium.

Michael Jackson Auditorium has become a thorny issue ever since the airing of "Leaving Neverland", and the school is now considering action. The late Jackson attended the school in 1969, but left after his family band, The Jackson 5, scored their first big hit, "I Want You Back". The auditorium at the school, in the heart of Hollywood, was named for Jackson in 1989 before first allegations of abuse were laid on the singer, who died in 2009 of a drug overdose.

It has not yet been revealed when the school plans to release the result of the votes cast but the principal of Gardner Street school, Karen Hollis said,

"Following remarks by some parents and team members about the current name of our auditorium we gave the opportunity to parents and employees to decide on the issue."

This is not the first time something of a similar nature is happening as we reported earlier that some radio stations have dropped Jackson's songs from their playlist while the creators of "The Simpsons" also dropped a classic episode that Jackson made an appearance.