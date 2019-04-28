Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh Talks About Dating in Nollywood

Popular Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh while speaking in an interview has talked about the fake love in Nollywood industry and how the actresses recycle the same men.

She disclosed this in an interview with Plus and spoke on fake love in the film industry as well as recycling of men.

She said,

"We are all fighting for the same thing. We are all killing ourselves. It's a cycle. We share the same men, the same clothes, the same movies, the same things. So, it's a cycle. Why would you want to be friends with someone who wants your life! Females generally recycle men in the entertainment industry and date the same men. Of course, that's what we do."

On whether she has proof of the claims, she responded,

"Do I have to prove anything?"

She then went further to say,

"I'm a woman now. I was a girl before. I have a child. I have businesses. I have over 30 staff. I have over 3700 children I pay school fees for. Looking at my journey so far, the only thing I would have done differently is to pick a better husband. No, not a better husband. I would have picked a better father for my son!"