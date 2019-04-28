28 April 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Joho Denies Sh2.5bn Debt Claim From Flexair, Demands Apology

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has denied claims that he owes a local helicopter charter Sh2.5 million, his lawyers saying he never entered into a lease agreement with FlexAir, a firm associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta's family.

Joho's advocate DBM Mosota dismissed a debt recovery letter sent to him on Thursday through lawyer Donald Kipkorir "unfounded and without any factual or legal basis."

He further dismissed the demand letter which was widely reported in the mainstream media as defamatory saying he would "welcome an appropriate apology" from FlexAir.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir had written to Joho and Kirinyaga Woman Representative giving them five days to settle a Sh6.4 million debt they incurred in 2016 or risk legal action.

Purity Ngirici who is yet to respond to the notice is said to owe FlexAir Sh3.9 million.

"Note that if the said sums are not paid as demanded aforesaid, we have instructions to file at your risk as to incurred costs and incidentals thereto," Kipkorir warned on Thursday in a debt recovery letter addressed to Ngirici.

According to Kipkorir, Joho had hired a FlexAir helicopter on numerous occasions between October 7 and 17, 2016, at the cost of Sh4.4 million out of which sum Sh2.5 million remains unpaid.

Ngirici's debt is understood to have been incurred between May 8 and August 17, 2016 when she leased a FlexAir helicopter for use on numerous occasions, at a cost of Sh5.9 million.

