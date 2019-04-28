Kenya: Evans Kidero Hits Out Anti-Graft Agency

Embattled former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has accused the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) of 'prosecuting him in the court of public opinion'.

Dr Kidero claimed Saturday that his frequent arrests by the anti-graft body is malicious adding that "cheap public relations stances will not deliver on war against corruption".

The former governor was arrested on Friday together with former Chief of Staff George Wainaina over irregular payment of Sh68 million by the Nairobi City County government to a law firm.

He claimed the offences were committed three years before he started working at City Hall.

Dr Kidero also decried the treatment he received at the hands of the EACC detectives on Friday during his arrest.

"I was arrested at 6am, why wasn't I taken to court on the same day? The plan seems that I was to be kept in a police station the whole weekend," he said.