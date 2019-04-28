Kenya: Makueni Politician, Son Die in Road Crash

Grief has engulfed Mbooni area in Makueni County following the death of former MCA Joseph Musya and his son in a road crash Friday evening.

The politician was travelling towards Machakos when the vehicle, which was being driven by his son Stephen Kyove, collided head on with a lorry in Kathamba on the Wote-Machakos road.

Makueni police boss Timothy Maina said driver of the vehicle "failed to keep to his lane" when the 7.45pm crash occurred.

The son died on the spot while Musya was taken to Makueni County Referral Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Musya had retired as a college principal before he got into politics.

"With deep sorrow we mourn former Mbooni Ward MCA Musya and his late son Stephen Kyove who was an officer in the County Assembly of Makueni. May their souls rest in eternal peace," Makueni Assembly Speaker Douglas Mbilu, said in a statement.